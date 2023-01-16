Actress Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of 'The Vaccine War' in Hyd

Hyderabad, Jan 16 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Abhishek Agarwal are now busy with their next production 'The Vaccine War'. Pallavi Joshi, the national award winning actress and the wife of Vivek Agnihotri, is playing a crucial role in the film.

According to unit sources, the actress suffered injury on the sets of 'The Vaccine War' while shooting in Hyderabad.

Sources at the location told that a vehicle lost control and hit the actress. Inspite of the injury, she completed her shot and then went for treatment at a local hospital, where she is reported to be doing well.

