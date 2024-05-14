Actress Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Her Journey in the Film Industry and Managing Big Projects

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet has quite busy with doing movies and her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani in March. Till date actress has done 42 films in three different languages. In recent interview Doctor G actress opened up about her bond in film industry and how she manages to get big projects.

While having conversation with zoom Rakul said she has never backstabbed or made extra calls to get projects. She also doesn't have influential connections in the industry to help her get bigger projects. Rakul added that no one is advocating for her to get more opportunities if one of her films doesn't do well.

She said, "I have never made that extra call or pushed when I find out that someone is about to walk away with your project. I would never backstab anyone." On the industry supporting her, she added, "I don't have relationships in this industry that will push my name forward for the bigger projects. No one out there is saying that if this film hasn't worked for Rakul, let's give her 2 more films - 'Kuch toh ho jayega"

Rakul got married to Jackky Bhagnani on Feb 21 2024. On work front she will be seen in 'Ayalaan'.