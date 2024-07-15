Actress Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Amanpreet Singh Arrested In Drugs Case

The Hyderabad police have detained Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh. He was arrested in connection to a drugs case after a joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police under Cyberabad Police's jurisdiction. According to reports, Amanpreet was apprehended while allegedly purchasing drugs from four Nigerians. He is also the brother-in-law of actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Police are said to have seized 200 grams of cocaine worth ₹2 crores from the peddlers before arresting them, and also arrested Amanpreet for being the alleged buyer. Previously Rakul Preet Singh herself has also been summoned by the ED multiple times in the past, as part of the drugs and money laundering case. The actress was later given a clean chit in the case.

On the work front, Rakul was last seen in Indian 2 starring Kamal Hassan.It is the second instalment in the Indian trilogy and a sequel to Indian which released in 1996. Kamal Haasan reprises his role as the title character, leading an ensemble cast including Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Brahmanandam, Gulshan Grover, Kalidas Jayaram, Jagan, Manobala, Samuthirakani and Delhi Ganesh.

