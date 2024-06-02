Actress Raveena Tandon Engages in Heated Argument with Locals After Saturday Party, Accused of Rash Driving and Verbal Abuse (Watch Video)

A video of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon involving in heated argument with three people has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at late Saturday night in Mumbai's Bandra suburbs has sparked controversy. Tandon has been accused of engaging in a confrontation wherein she allegedly abused and assaulted three individuals. According to reports, Tandon is accused of rash driving and striking three individuals at Carter Road near Rizvi College. When confronted, it is alleged that the actress got out of her vehicle in a drunken state and proceeded to verbally abuse and physically assault the victims.

In the video that has gone viral, the victims and locals can be seen surrounding Raveena and calling the police. One victim can be heard saying, "You will have to spend the night in jail. My nose is bleeding." Raveena asked people not to record videos as the locals attacked her, pleading, "Don't push. Please don't hit me."

Later, a man named Mohammed, a resident of Bandra, narrated the incident on video, explaining that Raveena's driver ran over his mother near Rizvi College. He shared that the driver then assaulted his niece and mother, followed by Raveena striking his mother severely, causing head injuries. He mentioned waiting at the Khar police station for four hours with the victims, expressing frustration that their complaint was not being addressed. "They told us to settle it outside the police station. But why should we? My mother was assaulted, and I demand justice," he insisted.

Allegations of Assault by #RaveenaTandon & her driver on elderly Woman Incident near Rizvi law college, family Claims that @TandonRaveena was under influence of Alcohol, women have got head injuries, Family is at Khar Police station @MumbaiPolice@CPMumbaiPolice@mieknathshindepic.twitter.com/eZ0YQxvW3g — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) June 1, 2024

The Khar police are currently investigating the situation. Raveena, known for being gentle and humble, But this behavior of her has now caused confusion among fans.