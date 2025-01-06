Actress Rimi Sen visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 : Actor Rimi Sen, best known for her work in Hindi, Telugu and Bengali films visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday.

During her visit, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee welcomed her with prasad and a framed picture of Lord Mahakal, presented by the temple's assistant administrator and protocol officer.

Speaking about her experience, Rimi said, "This is my first visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple. I had heard so much about this sacred place, and today, I finally got the opportunity to witness it. Everything here is so well-organized, peaceful, and systematic. I want to thank the entire team for managing it so beautifully."

The 'Dhoom' actress also thanked Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav for ensuring smooth arrangements. "There's no crowding or chaos here; everything happens calmly and respectfully. I'm truly thankful," she added.

Rimi Sen has acted in Hindi, Bengali and Telegu films. She has appeared in movies like 'Dhoom', 'Garam Masala', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Kyun Ki', 'Golmaal', 'Baghban' and 'Hungama'. She also participated in the reality TV show 'Big Boss' in 2015.

