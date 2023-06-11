Actress Rubina Dilak injured in car accident, actress out of danger

Actress Rubina Dilak who recently met with a car accident, gave an update on her health after her husband-actor Abhinav Shukla shared the news. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Rubina said that she hit her head and lower back in the accident. On Saturday, Abhinav Shukla had shared the news on Twitter and also posted pictures of the damaged cars. In his tweet, he said that Rubina ‘is fine’ and he was 'taking her for medical.

Rubina tweeted, “Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good….Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road (folded hands emoji). Rules are for our own safety!”Abhinav tweeted, "Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action! @RubiDilaik." Reacting to the tweet, the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted, "Report the incident to the nearest police station of the place where the incident took place. Rubina has also participated and won several reality shows.