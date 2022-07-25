Actress Sanchita visits Late Prez Abdul Kalam's family in Rameshwaram

Chennai, July 25 Actress Sanchita Shetty, who has acted in several Tamil and Kannada films including the critically acclaimed Tamil feature film 'Soodhu Kavvum', has visited the family of late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameshwaram.

Taking to Instagram, Sanchita Shetty posted a series of pictures she shot with the family members of the revered president and wrote" "Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam! Blessed to visit the house where Abdul Kalam sir lived in Rameshwaram!"

"Blessed to meet Saleem sir and his father - huge respect! Thankful and grateful to Senduran sir for this opportunity."

The actress also disclosed that she had been presented a book written by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, also fondly called the People's President.

She said, "Received (a copy of) 'The very Best of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam - The Righteous Life'. The book features a collection of essays penned by the former President.

Stating that this was "one of my best moments in my life", the actress went on to say: "Abdul Kalam Sir is always an inspiration for you all the children and youth. I am one of them today. Feel proud and blessed (to have) met Abdul Kalam Sir's family," and added, "Simple living, high thinking."

