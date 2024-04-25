"Actress' shelf life not limited anymore:" Manisha Koirala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Actor Manisha Koirala who will be seen in Netflix's series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' spoke about the evolving landscape of the film industry.

In a conversation with ANI, Manisha shared how the traditional notion of a limited shelf life for actresses is gradually fading away, paving the way for diverse opportunities and roles.

"When I started, I didn't know if I could work for over 10 years. It has been almost 30-plus years now, and it's truly a blessing to still get opportunities to work with great directors and portray meaningful characters..." she said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the upcoming web series 'Heeramandi', Actress Manisha Koirala says, "This is a pre-partition story. It is about the 'Tawaifs' of the Heramandi of various houses... It is about the relations and politics between them. It is about their expectations, heartbreaks… pic.twitter.com/XE9uc7m68w—(@ANI) April 25, 2024

"...The concept of actresses having a limited shelf life is no longer true. Many actresses are young, and many are of our age, doing excellent work, and portraying diverse characters. It's a great time for all of us," she added.

Speaking about her upcoming project 'Heeramandi,' Manisha said, "This is a pre-partition story. It is about the 'Tawaifs' of the Heramandi of various houses... It is about the relations and politics between them. It is about their expectations, heartbreaks and wishes."

"I am playing a 'Huzoor' of the 'Shahi Mahal'. My character is power-hungry, controlling, manipulative and lady-boss-like...," she added.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthral audiences worldwide.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is all set to dazzle audiences as it makes its grand premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1, 2024.

The series which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, will also star Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor