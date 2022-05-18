Actress Sherin Selin Mathew found dead in her apartment in Kerala

26-year-old transgender model and actress, Sherin Selin Mathew, was found dead at her apartment in Kerala's Chakkaraparambu. As per the reports, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her roommates. She was reportedly suffering from depression due to some personal differences with some of her friends. Police have registered the case for unnatural death and an official has stated that while the probe is already going on, prima facia it was a suicide.

Her mobile phone camera was on suggesting she committed the act during a video chat with someone. It is said the person with whom Sherin was chatting informed the police about the deceased taking the extreme step. The victim Sherin was quite well known in Ernakulam area. Sherin hailed from neighbouring Alappuzha district but was living in Ernakulam for some years. In 2021, a trans woman radio jockey Ananya Kumari Alex was also found dead in her apartment in Kochi.

