Actress Sumona Chakravarti of Kapil Sharma show tests positive for COVID-19

Actress Sumona Chakravarti on Tuesday informed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. In a Twitter post, she informed that she has moderate symptoms and is quarantined at home. The Kapil Sharma Show actor also asked everyone who came in contact with her to get tested. “I have tested positive for covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you,” she wrote.

🙏🏻 — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) January 4, 2022

A number of stars earlier, also tested positive for COVID-19 including director producer Ekta Kapoor. Sharing her health update, Ekta Kapoor posted, “Despite taking all the precautions, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.” John Abraham, on the other hand, informed how he tested after coming in contact with a positive person. “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and are experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up,” he wrote.