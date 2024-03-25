Actress Taapsee Pannu Marries Boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu has reportedly tied the knot with former Olympic medalist and Danish badminton player Mathias Boe.According to a News18 Showsha report, the intimate wedding ceremony took place on March 23 in Udaipur, with only family members and close friends in attendance, including some of Taapsee’s colleagues from the film industry.

While the couple chose to keep their wedding a private affair, the pre-wedding festivities began on March 20, the report stated. The wedding ceremony itself was a blend of Sikh and Christian rituals, reflecting the couple’s diverse backgrounds. Among the attendees were Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, writer Kanika Dhillon as well as close friend and director Anurag Kashyap.

Speaking about her relationship earlier, Taapsee had said, “I am with the same person (Mathias) since the past 10 years. I started acting 13 years back and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then. I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship (sic).”On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', alongside Shah Rukh Khan.