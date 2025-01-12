Actress Tabu joins Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : The anticipation for Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bhooth Bangla has intensified after acclaimed actress Tabu joined the cast of this horror-comedy on Saturday.

Tabu announced her involvement in Bhooth Bangla by sharing a picture of a clapboard with the film's title on it. Teasing the project on Instagram, the Crew actress wrote, "Hum yahan bandh hain" (Translation: "We are locked here").

Fans quickly flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement about Tabu joining the project.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo previously worked on hit films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The movie belongs to the horror-comedy genre, a space Akshay Kumar has excelled in with earlier successes like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Laxmii. Tabu, celebrated for her versatility in films like Andhadhun and Haider, is expected to add a unique depth to the film.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, Tabu's portrayal of Sister Francesca in the Hollywood web series Dune: Prophecy has garnered praise from fans and critics alike.

In Dune: Prophecy, Tabu plays Sister Francesca, a formidable Bene Gesserit and former lover of Emperor Javicco Corrino, portrayed by Mark Strong. The series delves into Francesca's past, with Charithra Chandran portraying a younger version of the character. Josh Heuston's Constantine, the illegitimate son of Francesca and the Emperor, adds complexity to the narrative.

Set 10,000 years before the events of the Dune films, the series explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit, weaving themes of politics, power, and prophecy.

