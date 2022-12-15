Actress Veena Kapoor says, she is alive after reports of being murdered by son over property dispute go viral

A non-cognisable case for defamation was registered on the complaint of actor Veena Kapoor who said her photograph was used in a news report in place of that of a senior citizen who was murdered allegedly by her son in Mumbai’s Juhu area, a police official said on Thursday. One Veena Kapoor was rumoured to have been killed by her son and media reports identified her as actress Veena Kapoor. Now, Veena has come forward cleared on the mix up.

At the time of filing the complaint, she was accompanied by her son with whom she resides. a 43-year-old man allegedly killed his 74-year-old mother in the Vile Parle area in Mumbai by repeatedly hitting her on the head with a baseball bat and dumped her body in a river following a property dispute. The dead woman was identified as Veena Kapoor but media reports claimed that it was the popular TV actress Veena Kapoor who was killed by her son.

After filing a police complaint over her death rumours, Veena told ANI, "It is true that Veena Kapoor has been murdered but I am not her. Our names are same but I like in Goregaon and not Juhu. I live with my son so people thought I am the one who was murdered. I would like to tell everyone that I am alive and well. Please do not fall prey to fake news. I have registered this complaint now so that such things don't happen with people in the coming time. Work is getting affected because my mood is disturbed with constant phone calls."