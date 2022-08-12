Adaa Khan, Bishwajit Ghosh collaborate for single 'Baariish Ke Mausam'

Mumbai, Aug 12 'Naagin' fame Adaa Khan has come along with the singer and composer Bishwajit Ghosh for the latest track 'Baariish Ke Mausam'.

The lyrics of the song are also written by Bishwajit.

Talking about the latest music video featuring Adaa, Bishwajit, who is known for his songs such as 'Dil Ruseyaa', 'Tere Siva', 'Sau Fikr' and others, said, "It is the first time I have written a song and it was a surreal experience giving voice to my own words. 'Baariish Ke Mausam' is for everyone who is in love yet can't be with their loved one and miss them dearly."

He shares about the idea behind the song and how it will connect with the music lovers.

"Monsoons have a magical way of bringing back memories and I hope the song touches the hearts of listeners, the same way it has touched mine."

'Baariish Ke Mausam' is composed and directed by Vivek Kar. It is released under the music label Zee Music Company.

Along with Ghosh, singer Deedar Kaur who is the sister of another great singer Asees Kaur, has lent her voice to the song.

