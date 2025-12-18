Adah Sharma Named Face of ‘Say No to Drugs’ Campaign: ‘Real Highs Come from Living Sober’ Says Actress

Actor Adah Sharma has been announced as the face of the Youth for Change Bharat – Say No to Drugs campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at encouraging young Indians to stay away from substance abuse and choose healthier, more positive paths. The campaign was kickstarted in Indore, setting the tone for a powerful movement driven by youth energy and cultural connection.

Adah says , " I'm very happy to be chosen to be the face of this Campaign. We started in Indore MadhyaPradesh. We're trying to spread the message that real fun doesn't come in packets or pills and the best highs come from living sober and experiencing being alive . The playing of the dhols was impromptu. I had a lot of fun."The actress shared a post on Instagram and wrote- “Drugs ko na, Dhol ko haan!You can see how excited I am to be the face of the Youth for Change Nashamukt Bharat Campaign. We kickstarted it in Indore ❤️ Say no to drugs , and taal se taal milao with us.”

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actress is gearing up to play a Devi in an upcoming trilingual film directed by National Award-winner BM Giriraj. Sharing her excitement about the project, she said she feels grateful to be entrusted with such distinctive, powerful roles and to collaborate with accomplished filmmakers. Adah who started her career with the horror film 1920 rose to prominence after the release of The Kerala Story. It was one of the most talked about films s that got the cash registers ringing at the box office.