Adam Brody, Kristen Bell's 'Nobody Wants This' season 2 to go on floors in Feb 2025

Los Angeles [US], November 16 : The shooting for the second season of Adam Brody and Kristen Bell-starrer 'Nobody Wants This' is expected to start in February 2025.

At a recently conducted Netflix FYC, both Adam and Kristen shared the particular update, as per Variety.

Speaking with the portal, Brody revealed, "Hopefully, it won't be so bad. We're shoot in February and hopefully they'll have it out by September next year."

Bell also shared what the audience can expect from the new season.

"We've added some delicious people to the mix, [new showrunners] Jenny Connor and Bruce Eric Kaplan, which is very exciting. Nothing has been completely decided yet, but the writers have been in it for about a month. The season is roughly boarded out and I'm very happy," she said.

Brody wants the new season to be "clever, sweet and funny"

"I don't care, as long as it's clever and sweet and funny, you know what I mean? I want it to be good, and that can take many forms. I'm not too invested in the twists and turns as long as they're true and smart and fun to play," he added.

The Netflix series showcases the unlikely romance between a recently single rabbi (Brody) and a non-Jewish sex podcast host (Bell). The first season was released earlier this year and emerged as one of the hit shows on the streaming platform.

