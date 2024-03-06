Adarsh Gourav: Amid chaos of filming ‘Alien’, music my constant companion

Mumbai, March 6 Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is busy shooting for the upcoming International series ‘Alien’ in Thailand, said that music serves as his sanctuary, providing him with much-needed solace.

Adarsh said: "Amid the chaos of filming 'Alien' and striving for perfection in my craft, music has been my constant companion. It's where I find refuge and rejuvenation amid the demanding schedules. The ability to express myself through both acting and music is truly a blessing."

Directed by Ridley Scott, ‘Alien’ has Adarsh playing a pivotal role in the prequel series.

It also stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis.

The prequel is based 70 years before the events of the first ‘Alien’ film, which was released in 1979.

Before embarking on his journey to Thailand, Adarsh released two music albums called 'Kho Gaye' and 'Ishq Nachaawe'.

