Adarsh Gourav bonds with the cast of Aliens as he  commences the shoot of the Ridley Scott’s Alien Prequel Series in Bangkok

Acclaimed actor Adarsh Gourav sets foot in Thailand, has commenced shoot for the highly anticipated TV series "Aliens." Currently in Thailand, Adarsh Gourav is indulging in the vibrant local cuisine and forging bonds with his fellow actors from the hit franchise.

Set to film for the next four months in Thailand, Adarsh Gourav joins an international ensemble cast and crew to bring the compelling narrative of "Aliens" to life. The camaraderie among the actors has already fostered a collaborative and healthy working atmosphere, with shared meals serving as the cornerstone of their bond.

Helmed by the renowned writer and director Noah Hawley and produced by the visionary Ridley Scott, "Aliens" promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

Joining Adarsh Gourav in this exhilarating journey are talented co-stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis, who collectively promise to deliver a captivating viewing experience.

Scheduled to stream on FX on Hulu, "Aliens" is poised to redefine the sci-fi genre and offer viewers an immersive and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Adarsh Gourav remarked, "I am thrilled to be part of 'Aliens' and embark on this exciting journey with such a talented cast and crew. The opportunity to work alongside renowned creators like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is truly humbling, and I look forward to bringing this gripping narrative to life. I’m excited to shoot for the project after a brief schedule we had last year. There’s a great energy amongst the team and the cast and we can’t wait to put all the energy into making the series as iconic as the franchise is”.