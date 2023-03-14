Adarsh Gourav reveals 'Extrapolations' director Scott Burns's unique quality

Mumbai, March 14 Actor Adarsh Gourav, who broke out on the international platform with his film 'The White Tiger', will soon be seen in his next international project 'Extrapolations', directed by Scott Burns.

The actor has shared that the director has a unique ability to write a fictional story clubbed with a deeply rooted insight of reality.

Scott Burns is a legendary director known for his work on hit films like 'Contagion' and 'The Laundromat'. His films are known for their intense storytelling, realistic portrayal of events, and compelling characters.

Talking about his experience of working with the director, Adarsh said, "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Extrapolations' and to be working with Scott Burns, a director whose work I have admired for years. The script is incredibly unique and thought-provoking, and I can't wait to bring this story to life on the big screen. I have seen so much of his work and have looked up to him."

'The Extrapolations' is a science fiction AppleTV original series that explores the consequences of human actions in the future. The series is set in a world where humans have reached the limits of their technological advancements and are forced to deal with the consequences of their actions.

He further mentioned, "Scott creates such a unique perspective and while it's a fictional show, he has the unique ability to write a fictional story but with a deeply rooted insight of reality. The show deals with adverse changes and effects of climate change, and that in no way is fictional. His sense of storytelling really made me think and his in-depth knowledge of the topic made the job easier to be on sets and be part of the project".

