Adarsh Gourav takes inspiration from Indie rock icons of 1990s, early 2000s for music debut

Mumbai, May 23 BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav says his inspiration for music is rooted in his immense love for Indie rock artists.

"My inspiration for my music is deeply rooted in my love for indie rock and indie artists from the 90s and early 2000s," Adarsh said.

The actor added: "NIRVANA, The Strokes, Elliott Smith, Pakistani band Jal, Coke Studio, A.R. Rahman, Coldplay, Porcupine Tree, Karnivool, Tool, Tesseract, Ustad Amir Khan, and Kishori Amonkar have been pivotal in shaping my musical sensibilities.”

Adarsh said that their experimental sounds match his taste.

“Their raw energy, introspective lyrics, and experimental sounds have always resonated with me," the actor said.

Adarsh is a trained classical singer. He started his acting journey in 2010 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'My Name Is Khan'. He was then seen in 'Madly', 'Mom', 'The White Tiger', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', and 'Woh Bhi Din The'.

He has also worked in the world of the web with shows such as 'Hostel Daze', 'Leila', and 'Guns N Gulaabs'.

Adarsh will next be seen in Ridley Scott’s 'Alien'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor