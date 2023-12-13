Adarsh Gourav talks about his incredible fitness journey for Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Actor Adarsh Gourav, celebrated for his versatile performances, embraced a transformative fitness journey for his upcoming role in Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated film, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan."Adarsh's dedication to his craft is exemplified by his commitment to physically embody the character of a Callisthenics trainer in the film. A source close to the production reveals, "Adarsh became a gym geek, immersing himself in a rigorous fitness regime to authentically portray the nuances of his character. Zoya Akhtar's vision demanded not just acting prowess but a physicality that resonates with the role."

The actor, known for his chameleon-like ability to seamlessly fit into diverse roles, left no stone unturned in preparing for this unique character. Adarsh's journey from a gym enthusiast to a Callisthenics expert is a testament to his meticulous approach to every role he undertakes.

Adarsh Gourav, speaking about his preparation, states, "For 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' I wanted to delve into the essence of Callisthenics and portray it with authenticity. It required intense training and a deep understanding of the discipline. The directors vision motivated me to push my limits and strive for perfection in every aspect, including my physical transformation."

The actor's commitment to his role goes beyond the screen, reflecting in the dedication he puts into his fitness routines. Gourav's portrayal of a Callisthenics trainer will not only showcase his acting prowess but also serve as an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts.