Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey Likely to Perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant 's Wedding: Report

The grand wedding month of business tycoon Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has begun. Yesterday, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani wife Shloka Mehta hosted a mass wedding event for underprivileged people. The grand wedding will be held between July 12 and July 14. They also shared that ‘currently negotiations and talks are on’ to secure the dates of these artists for the wedding festivities.

As per India Today sources, the renowned singers might arrive in India to perform at the lavish Ambani wedding celebrations. Reports says that, Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey are in talks with the Ambanis to perform at Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities in Mumbai.

The Ambanis, known for their extravagant parties, hosted two pre-wedding events - one in Jamnagar and one on a cruise in Italy. Invitations were extended to prominent figures from Bollywood, Hollywood, Cricket, and Politics. Photos and videos from the pre-wedding celebrations have become viral on social media. Popular pop singer Rihanna attended the Jamnagar event.