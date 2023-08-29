Adele says she is "ready to be a mom again"

Los Angeles [US], August 29 : Singer Adele, who is the mother of 10-year-old son Angelo with her former husband Simon Konecki, is ready for baby no.2.

Speaking to her fans at "Weekends With Adele” residency show in Las Vegas, Adele expressed her desire to have another child soon, Page Six reported.

She told fans that she’s “ready to be a mom again soon” — and even has a list of baby names picked out.

In a TikTok video shared on social media, the singer was asked for advice about a fan’s baby name for her daughter that was set to arrive soon.

“I really want to be a mom again soon,” Adele said during the sweet exchange.

“I’ve actually been writing lists,” she said of baby names. “So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

Adele is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele and Paul, 41, have been dating since 2021 and are reported to be living together in Los Angeles. The pair went Instagram official in September 2021 when Adele accompanied Paul — whose client list includes LeBron James — to NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen's wedding.

