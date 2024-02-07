Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story Set for OTT Release On This Date

One of the most anticipated movies, 'The Kerala Story' is all set to make its digital debut on February 16. The Kerala Story was released in theatres on May 5 and stirred a number controversy amidst its phenomenal box office performance. The movie revolves around three girls; Shalini, Nimanh and Geetanjali, who converted to another religion after being manipulated by their roommate, Asifa. It also shows the girls being manipulated by brainwashed men to convert to another religion in the name of love, and then convince them to join war zones. Shalini Unnikrishnan (Adah Sharma) was coaxed to change her faith and become Fatima Ba, she shares her journey of joining the terrorist group ISIS and being imprisoned in Afghanistan.

When and Where to Watch The Kerala Story?

Adha Sharma revealed that the movie will be released on February 16 on Zee5. Making the announcement, Adah wrote on Instagram, “FINALLY !!!!! SURPRISE !! The most anticipated film is dropping soon on ZEE5! #TheKeralaStory premieres on 16th February, only on #ZEE5 #TheKeralaStoryOnZEE5 #VipulAmrutlalShah #SaveOurDaughters (sic).Since the announcement coincided with her recently-released ‘Bastar-The Naxal Story’ teaser, she further wrote, “Bastar ke teaser ko itna pyar Diya toh yeh Surprise gift hamaari taraf se (sic).”

Previously, it was reported that 'The Kerala Story' will release on June 23, 2023. Dismissing the rumours, Adah told Hindustan Times, "A film can come out on OTT only once it is out of the theatres, so let’s wait. From what I know, and whatever the production team has told me, they’re thinking which OTT platform they’re going to give the film to. Since it has done exceedingly well in theatres, web release also has to be a thoughtful decision." According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the film were struggling to find a suitable OTT buyer for 'The Kerala Story'. Earlier, the film was rumoured to release last year in December.