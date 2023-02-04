Adi finally keeps his 30 year old promise to SRK, presents him as a blockbuster action hero in Pathaan!

Shah Rukh Khan was presented as a romantic hero that generations of Indians fell in love with by YRF’s Aditya Chopra who produced and directed the iconic all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. But little do people know that Aditya had promised SRK that he would do an action film with him! With Pathaan, Adi keeps his 30-year-old promise to his close friend Shah Rukh!



SRK reveals, “﻿We were shooting for Darr and during the shoot all of us - Pam aunty, Adi, Juhi, we used to play scrabble at night. From the entire unit, I was very close to Adi, as we were of the same age and we had a good understanding. I have always been very fond of Adi.”



He adds, “One day, it was Adi's birthday, and he asked me if I will do a film and I said 'I would love to do it'. And then he narrated something where I would be an action hero. Because I was doing Darr as well, I also got excited about it. Then 3-4 years later, he called and said I am coming to narrate an action film. I really wanted to play an action hero because no one was offering me that genre.”



SRK further says, “So, it was my dream to do an action film - where I am wearing a white vest, I have a great body, there’s blood, I am with a girl, holding a gun. Then Adi came and narrated the film to me in Mehboob studio - That film was Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. I was like ismein action Kahan hai?!”



He adds, “I called Yash ji and asked him what has happened to Adi? What has he narrated saying it’s an action film?”. Then Adi said we will do it next. But then we did Dil Toh Pagal Hai. That also did well, but we never did the action. In fact, he narrated to me one more some four years ago too. Then when they came last, Adi told me that he will come with Sid, and narrate the first 15 mins.”



SRK says, “They came, narrated the script and left. I was sitting with my manager - Pooja. I told her ‘Adi is lying’. He will not make an action film. But I really really thank him that after 30 years, he fulfilled his promise and made Pathaan with me. Today, in Maratha Mandir our DDLJ is going on and so is Pathaan. So, I am very happy that Adi kept his promise. And I am happier that with Pathaan, I have proven it to Adi that I can do action as well. I hope Adi takes me in more action films.”