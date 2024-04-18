Adil Hussain Regrets Doing Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Kabir Singh' For This Reason

Adil Hussain is one of the finest actors from Bollywood who has done many versatile roles. He was seen in movies like English Vinglish , Main Aur Charles, Force 3 and list goes on. He played college dean in Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster film Kabir Singh. The actor said that he has not watch the movie till date. Yes, He said I walked out after watching 20mins of movie. Adil revealed that he agreed to the script for Kabir Singh without reading it and now regrets being a part of it. He also shared his thoughts on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Adil Hussain on Kabir Singh

Adil Hussain recently spoke openly on a podcast about his role in Kabir Singh, admitting that he accepted it without reading the script. He mentioned he hadn't even watched the original South Indian film. However, he expressed regret about being associated with Kabir Singh, calling it misogynistic and degrading. When he was asked about his views on Animal, Adil said he hadn't watched it so he will not comment on it. He emphasized the importance of seeing it firsthand before forming an opinion. Despite this, he did watch Kabir Singh, but he strongly disagrees with its portrayal of misogyny and violence.

Adil Hussain believes filmmakers have the right to create the films they want, defending their freedom to do so. However, he disagrees with the themes celebrated in Kabir Singh, feeling they promote harmful behavior in society. He reiterated his regret about being part of the film. On the work front, Adil Hussain appeared in the Malayalam film Otta in 2023. His last Bollywood role was as Inspector Haider Ali in the Randeep Hooda starrer Sergeant.

Adil Hussain argues that cinema's relation with stardom frequently detracts from its artistic essence. When films prioritize celebrities over storytelling, the true soul of filmmaking becomes obscured. He encourages filmmakers and viewers alike to shift their attention back to the heart of cinema: genuine storytelling that transcends the allure and dazzle of fame.