"Adios 2024": Vijay Varma shares glimpse of his vacation with friends, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Actor Vijay Varma is all set to welcome the New Year 2025 as he is vacationing at an undisclosed location with his friends. He treated his fans with a glimpse.

On Tuesday, Vijay posted a couple of pictures and videos on Instagram and wrote, "Seas the day

Adios 2024."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEPMPrYN4j5/

In the pictures, Vijay can be seen posing for stunning clicks on a yacht against the ocean.

He also shared a video as he chilled out with his friends.

One of the pictures drew the attention of netizens as it featured a tattoo of the actor's name on their arm. It featured one of his friends, Vansh Virmani who had his name inked on his arm.

Fatima Sana Shaikh reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', which is streaming on Netflix.

The series, based on the true story of the 1999 hijacking of the IC 814 Indian Airlines flight, features Varma portraying Captain Devi Sharan, who was the head pilot during the week-long ordeal.

The Hijack drama is created by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Shrivastava. It stars actors Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Patralekhaa, and Dia Mirza.

The six-episode series is based on the events of December 24, 1999, when an Indian Airlines flight IC 814 en route to Delhi from Kathmandu was hijacked after taking off from the Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal.

