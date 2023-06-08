Adipurush: Hindi Version of Prabhas-Starrer Censored With U Certificate

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, which is all set to release in theatres on June 16, has been given a green signal by CBFC. Well, as the Hindi version of the Om Raut directorial has been censored with U certificate. FYI, the runtime of the magnum opus is said to be 2 hours and 59 minutes. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist in the role of Lankesh.

A cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, Adipurush has been courting controversy ever since the film's first teaser came out last year. Fans had raised objections to the depiction of Raavan in the film- being played by actor Saif Ali Khan. Then earlier this year, an FIR was filed against the makers for the incorrect poster. The complaint stated that the religious sentiments of the Hindu religion society were hurt by the makers as they had inappropriately displayed the characters of the Hindi religious text Ramcharitmanas in the new poster of the film.



Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has Prabhas playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying Ravana. Adipurush is reportedly the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore. Adipurush will be releasing in cinemas on June 16, 2023.