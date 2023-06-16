Adipurush mocked Lord Ram...': Hindu Sena files PIL against film

Hindu Sena, a right-wing organisation, has filed a PIL in Delhi High Court against the movie Adipurush. The organisation said that the movie had mocked the Ramayana, Lord Ram and "our culture". The film is directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles of Lord Ram, Seeta, and Ravan.

The plea said the scenes are contrary to the depictions of the religious characters as found in the Ramayana. "The Hindus have a particular view of the image of Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman and any change/tampering of their divine image by the film producers, directors and actors would be a violation of their fundamental rights," the plea stated. The scenes in the movie showed the religious characters in bad taste insulting the Hindu civilisation, the Hindu religious figures and idols.

"The hair style, beard and dressing are well defined as per image created in epics. Any variation by film producers, directors and actors would certainly hurt the sentiments of worshipers, devotees and religious believers," the plea said asking for 'corrective measures' to be taken by the film producers and directors."Distorted public exhibition of Hindu religious figures by film Adipurush is a clear cut violation of freedom of conscience and practice in as much as freedom to manage religious affairs as guaranteed under Article 26 which is also violated," it said.