Adipurush: New poster unveiled on Ram Navami

The makers of Adipurush released a new poster of the film on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The poster depicts Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang. The film carries forward the virtue of Prabhu Shri Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster.

Ram Navami celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram and beginning of goodness, the makers reveal a significant symbol of divinity that marks the establishment of dharma to beat adharma. Indian epic Ramayana, Adipurush is all set to hit the big screen on 16th June, 2023 in IMAX and 3D. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles