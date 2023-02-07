Adipurush stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas to get engaged next week?

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are all set to take their relationship to the next level. There were speculations that Prabhas proposed to Kriti and the diva even accepted his proposal. Kriti quashed these rumours by sharing a story on Instagram. Now, Film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives !! So Happy for them." Earlier, Varun Dhawan also indirectly spoke about Kriti’s closeness with Prabhas during the promotions of Bhediya in the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He arrived with Kriti to promote Bhediya. On the show, judge and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Varun to name a few eligible single women from the Hindi film industry. Kriti’s name was not included in the list Varun gave. Following this, both the Adipurush actors quashed any dating rumors.

While Kriti took to addressing them directly on Instagram, Prabhas joked that he wouldn't marry until Bollywood superstar Salman Khan did. Both Prabhas and Kriti are part of Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush. The teaser of Adipurush released in October received much backlash for its poor VFX. Later, the makers announced that they had pushed the film’s release date from January 2023 to June 2023 as they want to give a ‘complete visual’ experience to viewers, and hence needed more time on the film. The statement from Om Raut had read, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Sri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”At the special screening of the teaser, Raut had opened up about the heavy backlash that the film ‘s teaser had received and said that the movie was “meant for the big screen”. “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen,” he said.

