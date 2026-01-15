Aditi Rao Hydari Reacts on Finally Collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi in Gandhi Talks: The Jinx had to be Broken

Ahead of the release of Kishor Pandurang Belekar’s silent film Gandhi Talks, Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about finally working with Vijay Sethupathi, also revealing how previous collaborations with the actor fell through. The actress further talked about how Gandhi Talks wasn’t the first time the two were set to join hands. Talking about the previous projects that never took off, Aditi shared, “There have been a few films that we have almost done together, but something or the other happened, and it didn’t work out.” She added, “This jinx had to be broken,” I’m happy it’s happened with a very unique film like gandhi talks.

The actress shares that this project was equal parts challenging and exhilarating. “You just get to be still, observe, ,and feel,” she says, referring to the beauty of acting and communicating without dialogue. Aditi’s filmography is all about roles that thrive on intention, with a strong focus on nuance and integrity. “The five-year-old inside of me is always alive, always dreaming, always believing, and making it happen,” she says. Her constant optimism is what has motivated her to pick scripts that connect. “I don’t get good scripts often, but I wait for them, and I wait for the directors I want to be directed by … I don’t complain, because , they are there.,” she says. While Gandhi Talks is set to release on January 30, 2026, Aditi also has Imtiaz Ali’s O Saathi Re in the pipeline, co-starring Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary.