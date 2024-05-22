Aditi Rao Hydari recreates her Gajagamini walk at Cannes

Cannes [France], May 22 : Bibbojaan aka Aditi Rao Hydari walked into Cannes in her viral Gajagamini walk from 'Heeramandi'.

Aditi portrayed the role of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. Not only her performance but her walk in the song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' caught the attention of the audience and critics.

Aditi, who is all set to walk for the second time at the prestigious 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, recreated her viral walk.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Aditi shared a fun video of herself.

The video captures Aditi in a yellow and black printed halter neck dress, an umbrella in hand and she beautifully recreates her Gajagamini walk through the streets of the French Riviera, accompanied by two companions.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Walking into Cannes like."

Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi. The series features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

For the series, she learnt Kathak.

"My other preparation was I've learned Bharatanatyam since I was five. So that is what is my muscle memory and so to break that into Kathak, that, and also authentic Kathak, not the kind, we see today. So that was my preparation, to make sure that when I come on set, I can take the direction and I can make my director proud."

Aditi checked into the French Riviera on Tuesday. The actor is all set to walk the red carpet for the second time.

Aditi will join the film festival as festival as an ambassador of L'Oreal Paris.

Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022. She served gorgeous looks on the red carpet of the festival. She attended the film festival last year as well. In 2023, her first look at Cannes - off the red carpet - was a dreamy blue confection by Oscar De La Renta which she wore for a L'Oreal shoot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor