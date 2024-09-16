Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are now married; couple shares beautiful pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 : Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have embarked on a new journey as a married couple according to the 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' actor who shared the news with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures. Both the bride and groom chose ethnic outfits for their wedding. The ace star looked gorgeous in a kasavu sari and Siddharth complemented her in stunning South Indian ethnic wear.

Aditi wrote in the caption, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars..." To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic..Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu"

In March, Aditi shared a post confirming that the duo are engaged. She a cute selfie with her beau on her social media handle.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." In the picture, Aditi and Siddharth flaunted their engagement rings.

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor