Aditi Shirwaikar Malik shares COVID recovery journey of son Ekbir

TV stars Aditi Shirwaikar Malik and Mohit Malik's nine-month-old son Ekbir recently tested COVID-19 positive.

The new mom penned an elaborate note on social media on Monday, talking about the challenges they faced, and how it's important to remain courageous to fight them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor of 'Shararat' fame shared an adorable picture in which her son can be seen laughing while she looks at him, with a mask on.

In the caption, she began, "Motherhood Diaries, When Your NewBorn Tests Positive For Covid, Chapter 18."

Taking about how they found their baby had tested positive, she wrote, "Battles happen from the moment a baby is inside a mother's womb and yes children are stronger than we can ever imagine! My little Ekbir who has never had a fever till date, woke up one morning slightly warm. We checked his temperature and it was 102 degrees. The first thought that came to our mind was to test everyone and unfortunately, Ekbir and one of my househelps tested positive."

She went on to share how they turned their perspective to look at things positively.

"Initially, I was shocked. I was wondering how did this happen but then Mohit and I decided that we had to look at it positively. Ekbir would fight it out and so would all of us as a family with increased immunity. Ironically Mohit had Covid last year in January when I was 7 months pregnant and around the same time Ekbir too got it in the same week, same time," she wrote.

Aditi also talked about the importance of maintaining a playful environment in the house, despite their nervousness.

"Children catch on to their parents' anxiety and nervousness quickly. It took us 2 to 3 hours but we decided that the house had to be playful for Ekbir and touchwood by God's Grace he is out of it. We were all isolated in separate rooms and we all finished our quarantine were tested and are negative," she added.

In the end, Aditi talked about their learnings from this experience.

"For me, the learning was that yes Covid is dangerous and yes I was nervous but when it came down to it, we all fighters, including our children. Stay safe, take all the precautions but if you still end up letting Covid enter your home, remember not to give up! Fight it out and win the battle," she signed off.

Recently, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's 11-month-old son Sufi and Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's four-month-old son Nirvair had also contracted COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

