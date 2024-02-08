Aditya Chopra to Launch Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Panday in Bollywood

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, is all set for his big Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films (YRF), under the mentorship of Aditya According to a Indian Express report, Ahaan has undergone extensive training programs under the guidance of Aditya Chopra himself.

The report further adds, “Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft. To the industry, Ahaan Pandey’s launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project that he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri love story.”

The source added, “Ahaan was introduced to Mohit Suri so that the director could assess if he was the right actor to headline his film and be the quintessential romantic hero. Ahaan worked under Mohit’s supervision and floored him with his auditions and multiple screen tests! Mohit wanted a fresh, young boy who had the charisma to be a hero on the big screen and he is supremely excited about Ahaan’s potential!” Yash Raj Films is collaborating with Mohit Suri, known for films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain.

Ahaan hails from a notable film family, being the cousin of actor Ananya Panday and the son of Chunky Panday's brother, Chikki Panday, and fitness coach and author Deanne Panday. Additionally, he is the brother of Alanna Panday who is married to photographer and director Ivor MacCray.Chikki Panday, Ahaan's father, is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and co-founder of the Akshara Foundation of Arts & Learning, an NGO dedicated to providing education to underprivileged children. Meanwhile, Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday, is a well-known wellness and fitness coach with a significant presence on social media platforms.