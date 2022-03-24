Aditya Dhar leaves hilarious reaction to wife Yami Gautam's 'Dasvi' trailer

The star cast of the upcoming social comedy film 'Dasvi' has been the talk of the town since its trailer released on Wednesday.

From Big B to Deepika Padukone, the Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur starrer film has been hogging praises all over the internet.

Yami Gautam's husband- director Aditya Dhar also gave a shoutout to the cast, while taking a witty jibe at his wife's role as a strict IPs officer, who will be seen schooling Abhishek Bachchan in the movie.

Sharing the trailer, he wrote, "And I thought I was the only one getting schooled by you!!" along with a smiling face and a heart emoticon.

He also called the trailer, "Super fun!".

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, 'Dasvi' tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an "anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a "nayi chunauti" in prison: education, played by Abhishek.

Nimrat will play the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary's wife who has now taken over his chief minister seat while he is in jail. Yami will mark her presence as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, 'Dasvi' will release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

