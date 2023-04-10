Aditya Narayan reveals he sang this year's biggest film song but it was replaced

Singer and host Aditya Narayan in a rather shocking revelation has claimed that one of his latest songs was replaced with a version by another popular singer. He also called it the 'biggest song' of his career. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aditya said that the song has been released and it is a 'big hit'. He said he was 'upset' after his rendition was replaced at the last minute.

Without revealing the details, Aditya said, "The makers decided, and not the music composer, to go the conventional way and pick another singer. They replaced me with the best, so it’s not a bad feeling. I was looking forward to the song, but it’s a part and parcel of life. I am just happy that these composers are calling me. I am very particular about the songs I associate with." The singer added that he was upset when the song released and it was being played everywhere. "I am absolutely okay with it now. I was upset then, between four-five days, specially when that song was playing everywhere. I knew I had done an equally good job," he stated. He last sang Ji Huzoor for Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera. Other than that, he has sung popular songs like Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun, Tattad Tattad, Kabhi Na Kabhi To Miloge and others.