Aditya Narayan shares shares cute family pic as daughter Tvisha turns two months old

On January 24, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal had announced that they are expecting a baby. On February 24, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The popular singer and TV host took to social media on March 10 to share a beautiful picture with his baby girl. He mentioned in his post that he wants to spend time with his angelsAditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of their first film, Shaapit. The couple dated for around 10 years before getting married on December 1 last year. On the work front, Aditya is currently seen as the host of SaReGaMaPa.

