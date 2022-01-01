Aditya Ojha to work on creating a more balanced life in 2022

Mumbai, Jan 1 Actor Aditya Ojha, who was seen as protagonist Yug Thakur in the TV show 'Namak Issk Ka', looks forward to working on creating a more balanced life in 2022.

He says: "Staying focused on your task, priorities target is vital to your success. But it doesn't come easily when you're overwhelmed with daily distractions, a long to-do list, and multiple projects that demand your attention everyday. In 2022, I want to get very clear on what I really want to achieve.

"I will make sure to choose deliberately, prune my to-do list, declutter my schedule and shed meaningless tasks. I will also kick off the goals that no longer serve me. I look forward to being more dedicated to work, hardworking and more punctual and create a more balanced life for myself in this new year."

The actor who is popular for his action scenes in Bhojpuri films and known for featuring in films like 'Rihaai', 'Border' and 'Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar', wants to be part of more digital platforms.

He adds: "After my successful TV debut, I'm looking forward to more such projects. I wish to portray more challenging and promising roles. I'm also open to exploring digital platforms."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor