Aditya Pancholi shares how his friendship with Govinda has stood ‘test of time’

Mumbai, Dec 21 Actor Aditya Pancholi wished Govinda on his birthday by paying a heartfelt tribute to their friendship, which has stood the test of time.

He said that the foundation of their friendship was laid the day they first met.

Calling Govinda 'one of a kind', Pancholi wrote on his X (Previously known as Twitter), "#HappyBirthdayGovinda I first met Govinda in 1986, and from that moment, a bond of friendship was formed that has stood the test of time. Over the years, we’ve shared the screen in numerous films, creating memories that will last forever. Govinda is truly one of a kind (sic)."

Pancholi further revealed what it was like with Govinda on the set.

"Whenever I face him on set, I make sure to come fully prepared because his spontaneity is unmatched, and his energy is in a league of its own. Working with him has always been both a challenge and a joy. We still catch up every now and then," he added.

Govinda and Pancholi appeared together in the 1993 outing "Muqabla," which was made under the direction of T. Rama Rao.

Along with Govinda as Suraj and Aditya Pancholi as Deepak, the project further starred Karishma Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles.

Another co-star of Govinda, Shatrugan Sinha also penned a lovely social media post for the 'complete entertainer'.

In his post, the veteran actor and politician called Govinda "an actor par excellence, and a fine human being".

Shatrugan penned on the micro-blogging site, "Birthday wishes for our friend & favorite, a complete entertainer, an actor par excellence, a fine human being #Govinda. God Bless this evergreen actor abundantly always. Profound regards to the family. #BirthdayWishes (sic)."

Shatrugan and Govinda have shared screen space multiple times in several movies, such as "Gautam Govinda" in 1979, "Ilzaam" in 1986, and "Aakhri Baazi" in 1989.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor