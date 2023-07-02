Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Metro...In Dino' release date out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Makers of the upcoming anthology film 'Metro...In Dino' on Sunday announced the film's official release date.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "ANURAG BASU'S ANTHOLOGY 'METRO... IN DINO' ON GOOD FRIDAY 2024... #MetroInDino - the anthology directed by #AnuragBasu - gets new release date: 29 March 2024 [#GoodFriday]... Stars #AdityaRoyKapur, #SaraAliKhan, #AnupamKher, #NeenaGupta, #PankajTripathi, #KonkonaSenSharma, #AliFazal and #FatimaSanaShaikh. #MetroInDino is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu."

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Basu is known for his films like 'Barfi', 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo', and 'Jagga Jasoos'.

He will also be directing 'Aashiqui 3' which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

