Adivi Sesh: ‘Dacoit’ has been long and emotional journey

Mumbai, Dec 17 Actor Adivi Sesh is all pepped up for the dual Hindi–Telugu teaser launches across Hyderabad and Mumbai on the same day on December 18, which he has declared as “Day of Dacoit”.

Sesh shared, “December 18 truly feels like the Day of Dacoit for me. This film has been a long, emotional journey, one that I’ve been deeply involved in from the very beginning.”

He understands that launching the teaser in two places at the same day is tough.

Sesh added: Launching the teaser in Mumbai and Hyderabad on the same day is hectic, but it reflects how strongly I feel about this project.”

Talking about the film, he said: “Dacoit is not just an action film; it carries emotion, conflict, and a vision that I want audiences in both Hindi and Telugu to experience together.”

Apart from Adivi Sesh, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, director and actor Anurag Kashyap in a powerful role. It also has Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

“Dacoit” traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently in post-production, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India release.

Sesh then established himself as a leading man by starring in commercial and critical successes such as Dongaata, Kshanam, Ami Thumi, Goodachari, Evaru, Major, and HIT: The Second Case.

The actor will also be seen in “G2”, an upcoming Telugu-language action spy thriller film directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi in his directorial debut. It is a sequel to Goodachari with Adivi Sesh reprising his role. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Wamiqa Gabbi and Madhu Shalini.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor