Adivi Sesh Declares December 18 the ‘Day of Dacoit’ as he Preps for Dual Hindi–Telugu Teaser Launch

December 18 marks a defining moment for Adivi Sesh as his long-awaited emotional action drama Dacoit takes its first major step towards audiences, simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, led personally by the actor himself. Aptly dubbed the ‘Day of Dacoit’, the date underscores Sesh’s relentless commitment to the film and his determination to present its world across markets in a single, power-packed day.

Leaving no stone unturned, Adivi Sesh will juggle an intense promotional schedule, with the launch of the Telugu teaser first in Hyderabad and the very same day in the evening fly to Mumbai to attend the a mega Hindi teaser launch which Sesh will fly down immediately post the Hyderabad launch. The whirlwind schedule reflects not just the scale of Dacoit, but the deeply personal stake Sesh has in the film, which he has nurtured over several years.

Mounted on a massive canvas, Dacoit is being positioned as one of the most anticipated action spectacles of 2026. Starring Mrunal Thakur alongside Adivi Sesh, the film is designed as a true bilingual experience, aiming to connect emotionally with audiences across the country through its blend of scale, intensity, and storytelling.

Speaking about the significance of the day, Adivi Sesh shared, “December 18 truly feels like the Day of Dacoit for me. This film has been a long, emotional journey, one that I’ve been deeply involved in from the very beginning. Launching the teaser in Mumbai and Hyderabad on the same day is hectic, but it reflects how strongly I feel about this project. Dacoit is not just an action film; it carries emotion, conflict, and a vision that I want audiences in both Hindi and Telugu to experience together.”

As anticipation builds and the teaser prepares to offer the first glimpse into the world of Dacoit, Adivi Sesh’s hands-on approach and tireless hustle have further amplified the buzz. With December 18 set to be a milestone day, Dacoit continues to cement its place as one of the most awaited releases on the 2026 cinematic calendar.