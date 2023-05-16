Adivi Sesh meets former President Ram Nath Kovind, shares pictures

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Actor Adivi Sesh recently met former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The meeting took place ahead of the one-year anniversary of Adivi's film 'Major', which revolves around Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks.

Adivi had the privilege of discussing the film and its significance with Ram Nath Kovind.

Deeply moved by the movie, the former President commended the entire team's efforts and acknowledged Adivi's remarkable acting skills.

Sharing pictures from his meeting with the former president, Adivi wrote, "I am truly overwhelmed by his response to our efforts on Major. It was a lovely conversation. Memories of a lifetime. Forever grateful. Forever thankful. It's going to be #MAJOR 's first anniversary in a few days and #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan continues to bless us. Forever grateful. Forever thankful."

Talking about the film, Adivi had earlier said, "Major' is not a film that can be taken just as a film, it is an emotion, it is my life's best work. It is the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and we have gotten this medal from the National Security Guard as a commendation for what we have made."

Bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment Pvt Limited and A+S Movies, 'Major' was released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on June 3. In the film, Adivi essays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life, while fighting terrorists and rescuing 14 hostages in the Taj Mahal Hotel.

