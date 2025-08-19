Adivi Sesh Takes On Double Duty With a Big Hindi Project and a Pan-India Film Opposite Mrunal Thakur and Wamiqa Gabbi

Adivi Sesh is all set to redefine the Pan-India film landscape with not one, but two massive back-to-back releases that span genres, scale, and storytelling. First up is a Hindi film Dacoit, a genre-blending action-thriller interwoven with an intense and layered love story, starring Sesh opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film is set for a grand Christmas 2025 release. Following that, fans will witness the return of Sesh in a pan India G2 – Godachari 2, the highly anticipated sequel to his cult espionage hit, which hits theatres on May 1, 2026. G2 also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in a dynamic new role, marking the next chapter in India’s homegrown spy-universe.

With these projects, Adivi Sesh takes a massive leap toward cementing his place on the national stage with stories that transcend language and region with the films being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Talking about this new chapter in his career, Sesh said, “I’ve always felt that good cinema goes beyond language. With Dacoit and G2, I’m not just chasing scale — I’m chasing soul. While one is an emotional action-thriller driven by love and longing, the other is an expansive spy adventure that builds on the world of Goodachari. Both may belong to different genres and language, but they’re united by a sincere effort to tell Indian stories with a global vision and emotional depth. Teaming up with incredible talents like Mrunal and Wamiqa, and working with dreamers who think as big as I do, is both daunting and thrilling. I believe it’s time Indian cinema stopped waiting for validation — we’re here to tell our stories on our terms, and I’m proud to be part of that movement.”

As the buzz around both films builds, Adivi Sesh’s Hindi and Pan-India slate is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated chapters in the upcoming cinematic calendar.