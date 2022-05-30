Adivi Sesh 'truly moved' by Vizag response to 'Major' promotion

Hyderabad, May 30 The first of a kind pre-release previews of 'Major' in different parts of the country, are creating a positive buzz about the Adivi Sesh-starrer which is set for theatrical release on June 3.

Adivi who landed in Vizag for the preview show on Sunday was thrilled when fans lined along the streets of the port city of Andhra Pradesh, to welcome the starcast.

The actor, accompanied by co-stars Saiee M. Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala, travelled in an open jeep to the screening. All along the route, locals hooted, waved flags and shouted out the actor's name as the jeep drove through the city.

"I'm truly moved by the reception we received on the streets of Vizag. It was complete madness as fans were waving and hooting and it was a really incredible experience to witness this first hand. I'm humbled by the love we received from the locals," says Adivi.

A first of its kind promotional activity, the makers of ‘Major' organised this jeep and bike rally in Vizag to allow fans a closer interaction with the actor.

Apart from creating a big buzz on the streets of Vizag, the team also received a standing ovation and major praise from the audience at the screening of the film in a popular single screen theatre.

Much like the reception ‘Major' received in other key cities including Pune, Jaipur, Bangalore and Mumbai, the screening at Vizag too had fans waving flags and leaving theatre screens teary eyed and moved.

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG Commando who perished while saving dozens during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Adivi portrays the titular role and is being noticed for his portrayal of the heroic Major with dignity.

The bilingual film has been shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will release in Malayalam as well.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

It also stars Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma.

