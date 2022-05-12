Adnan Khan recounts his experience of shooting for Indonesian TV show

Mumbai, May 12 Actor Adnan Khan, who was last seen playing the protagonist Mawlawi Kabeer Ahmed in the TV drama 'Ishq Subhan Allah', shares his experience of shooting for an Indonesian show.

He says: "It was an amazing experience to shoot in Indonesia. I'm delighted to be part of a popular television show named 'Pesbukers' which airs on an Indonesian channel called Antv. As an actor I always look forward to such opportunities. I literally enjoyed my time while shooting there."

Adnan, who has earlier also acted in shows like 'Khade Hai Teri Raahon Mein', 'Twist wala Love', 'Love by Chance' among others, enjoyed visiting the country.

He adds: "I enjoy visiting Indonesia, it has a very beautiful natural wealth. Because of its natural beauty the place is very close to my heart. People there are so welcoming. I literally enjoyed the love and appreciation I received from my well wishers over there. Watching their craze for Indian television shows was mesmerising."

