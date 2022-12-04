Adnan Khan to be seen in 'Kathaa Ankahee'; Hindi remake of Turkish series

Mumbai, Dec 4 'Ishq Subhan Allah' actor Adnan Khan will be seen playing the male lead in the upcoming show 'Kathaa Ankahee'. He says the story line and entire plot was so fresh and unique that he didn't take a minute in saying 'yes' to the show.

'Kathaa Ankahee' is a Hindi remake of the Turkish drama 'Binbir Gece' ('1001 Nights' in English) inspired by 'Arabian Nights'. The original series started airing in 2006 and wrapped up in 2009.

The Hindi adaptation of the show features Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan. It brings out the complicated relationship of a couple and their emotional turmoil and dilemma.

He says: "When the makers approached me with the story, I was amazed by the storyline and character; and said yes in an instant. While I had heard about '1001 Nights' and how popular it is across the globe, after hearing the script I truly understood why this story was appreciated. Hence, being a part of the Hindi remake is no less than a golden opportunity for me as an artist."

On talking about the USP of the show, he adds: "The storyline is a breath of fresh air as it dives deep into the feeling of love, repentance and an unforgettable wound, with the story of Katha and Viaan. The show is a repentant love story that is high on emotions, so I am sure both the story and characters will touch the right chords. This journey is truly going to be special and a different experience for me as an artist as I will get to explore newer aspects of my craft. I am eagerly looking forward to this new journey with 'Katha Ankahee'."

'Katha Ankahee' is going to start from December 5 on Sony Entertainment Television.

