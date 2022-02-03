Adoor Gopalakrishnan hands over his ancestral land to Govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 Legendary film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Thursday informed the Minister of Local Self Government M.V. Govindan that he will be giving away 13 cents of land (100 cents is one acre) which is his inherited property at his home town Adoor, to the Kerala government.

The government according to Adoor (as he is popularly known)should use this land to build homes under the government scheme - Life Mission for the homeless.

Govindan arrived at the residence of Adoor, here and after accepting the film maker's offer said this is a great gesture and this should be a perfect model for others to replicate.

Adoor said that all what he did was to share a responsibility and he has done that.

The Life Mission project of the Pinarayi Vijayan government is to build homes for the homeless.

Adoor will now reach his home town and will transfer the land to the concerned local body official.

The 80-year-old filmmaker though has directed just a dozen feature films starting with 'Swayamwaram' in 1972, in his glittering career, he has won the national film awards 16 times, 17 Kerala State awards besides numerous international awards and also the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2004.

The country decorated him with a Padma Shri in 1984 and followed it up with the Padma Vibhushan in 2006.

His last feature film was "Pinneyum" in 2016 and it featured the then popular Mollywood pair of Dileep and Kavya Madhavan.

His career began in 1965 with a 20 minute short fiction film titled "A Great Day" and since then besides directing 12 feature films, he has also done close to 40 short films and documentaries.

Adoor did his graduation from the Gandhigram Rural University in 1960 and left a government job of a statistical investigator to study cinema at the Film Institute of India, Pune in 1962.

After graduating from Pune in 1965, Adoor never had to look back and the question now all are asking is when is his next film coming and would it be with superstar Mohanlal, who he is yet to direct.

